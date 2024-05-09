Truist Financial Corp Buys 28,410 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 109.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,410 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,280.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 263,912 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,148,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $9,916,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,169,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,038,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $48.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $51.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

