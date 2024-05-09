Truist Financial Corp Buys 697 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.8% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $235.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $185.65 and a 52 week high of $238.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.18.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

