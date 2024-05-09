Truist Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.41% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,191,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,491,000.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $52.82 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.81.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

