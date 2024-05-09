Truist Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 22.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 321,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 30.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TECK opened at $49.56 on Thursday. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

