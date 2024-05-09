Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,130 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFSD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

DFSD opened at $46.99 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

