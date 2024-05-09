Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,062 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 787.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,475,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,965 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 284.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 974,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,059,000 after buying an additional 720,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 43.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,518,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,624,000 after buying an additional 457,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.61.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

