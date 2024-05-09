Truist Financial Corp Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,067 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 2.88% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000.

Shares of BATS NOCT opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00.

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

