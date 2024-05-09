Truist Financial Corp Has $2.32 Million Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of LCI Industries worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,231,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,644,000 after acquiring an additional 320,243 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 824,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,673,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 298,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.88. LCI Industries has a one year low of $102.39 and a one year high of $137.07. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.41.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.01%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LCII. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

