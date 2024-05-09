Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 1,153.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,099 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.20% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. RS Crum Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 389.1% in the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,132,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after buying an additional 900,627 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,751,000 after buying an additional 346,324 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 231.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 446,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 311,634 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 955,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 98,697 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

PFXF stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.