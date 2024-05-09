Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,606 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,441,000 after purchasing an additional 723,106 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,636,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,505 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,772,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,561,000 after purchasing an additional 410,884 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,933,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,166,000 after purchasing an additional 146,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,771,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 160,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.56. The company has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

