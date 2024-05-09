Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,845 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 316,907 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of TowneBank worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

TowneBank Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.68 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 7.51%. TowneBank’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

