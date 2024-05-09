Truist Financial Corp Purchases 11,023 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of MasterBrand worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in MasterBrand by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in MasterBrand by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBC stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 17.24%.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

