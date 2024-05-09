Truist Financial Corp Purchases 4,586 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IFRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 30,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 44,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

