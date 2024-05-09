Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $19.23 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.