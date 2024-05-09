Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,289 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.37% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,764,000 after purchasing an additional 305,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 711,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,135,000 after acquiring an additional 36,465 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,692,000 after acquiring an additional 107,823 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5,949.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 337,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after acquiring an additional 331,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $68.55 on Thursday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.06 and a fifty-two week high of $68.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.15. The company has a market cap of $976.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.