Truist Financial Corp Sells 161 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 3.27% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYZ. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 269,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYZ opened at $91.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.61 and its 200-day moving average is $84.04. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $93.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.2109 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

