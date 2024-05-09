Truist Financial Corp Sells 228 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Robert Half by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $70.13 on Thursday. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average is $79.07.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

