Truist Financial Corp Sells 24,893 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,893 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTN opened at $195.81 on Thursday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.43 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.54.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.11.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

