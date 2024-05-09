Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,570 Shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 2.48% of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Separately, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 25,084 shares during the period.

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $117.11 million, a PE ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.38.

About Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF

The Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (HFGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an active, non-transparent fund that invests in large-cap stocks that are perceived to exhibit long-term growth potential. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. HFGO was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.