Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,942 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.64% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $591.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $22.59.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is an increase from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

