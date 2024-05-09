Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,599 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $40.79 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

