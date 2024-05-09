Truist Financial Corp Sells 933 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.57. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.