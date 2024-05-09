Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $61.66 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average of $59.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.79.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

