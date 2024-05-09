UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of UDR by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of UDR by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of UDR by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

UDR Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE UDR opened at $38.27 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09.

UDR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.19%.

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.