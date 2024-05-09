V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after buying an additional 475,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $419,817,000 after purchasing an additional 257,992 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in V.F. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,670,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,306,000 after buying an additional 207,783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 48.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,098,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,583 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,768,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,916,000 after acquiring an additional 856,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $22.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

