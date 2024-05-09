Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 22,537 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 373.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,005 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,463,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,612,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,469,000 after purchasing an additional 216,768 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,826,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,339,000 after purchasing an additional 487,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,916,000 after buying an additional 1,408,908 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $61.23 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.74.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $1,733,146.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,146.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $108,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,230 shares of company stock worth $6,175,032. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

