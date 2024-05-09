Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,993 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.50.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $267.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.03 and a twelve month high of $272.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.28.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

