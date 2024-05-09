Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 3,783 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $127.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.35 and its 200-day moving average is $119.87. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,134 shares of company stock valued at $488,795. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

