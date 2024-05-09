Van ECK Associates Corp Buys Shares of 9,126 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of JLL opened at $191.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.43. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $200.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.65 and a 200-day moving average of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.