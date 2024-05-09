Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,597 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 829,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after acquiring an additional 413,691 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 323,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,868,000 after purchasing an additional 39,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Shares of CSL opened at $408.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $379.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.38. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $415.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

