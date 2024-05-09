Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 48,431 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMX. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 4,423.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PMX opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.