Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2 Million Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get New York Times alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in New York Times by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,038,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after buying an additional 726,231 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,992,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the third quarter valued at $7,556,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in New York Times by 47,273.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 165,457 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 437.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 148,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 120,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on New York Times in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Argus raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYSE NYT opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.00. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.97 million. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.