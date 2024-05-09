Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 15.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FN opened at $211.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $229.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.91 and a 200-day moving average of $185.95.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $712.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FN. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

