Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 15,688 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.11% of Ero Copper worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 753,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 225,566 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,247,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,715,000 after buying an additional 461,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERO stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.21. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.38.

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.20 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

