Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 3,516 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 105,858 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 392,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 92,692 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 488,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,960,000 after acquiring an additional 91,894 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 99,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 338,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

