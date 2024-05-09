Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 38,916 Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,916 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 511.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 47,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.0238 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

