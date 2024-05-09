Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.05% of AeroVironment worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AeroVironment news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,165.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

AVAV opened at $181.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.48 and a 200 day moving average of $135.24. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.24 and a fifty-two week high of $184.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.66.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

