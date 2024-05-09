Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,670 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.31.

PAYC opened at $172.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.87 and a 200 day moving average of $192.02. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

