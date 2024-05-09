VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL) Stock Price Down 1.5%

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.90 and last traded at $70.34. 41,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 422,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.39.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at about $98,425,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,705,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

