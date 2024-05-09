Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Boosted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,664.0% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $259.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.35 and its 200-day moving average is $252.98. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

