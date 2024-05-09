Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.80

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.80 and traded as high as $11.63. Verastem shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 82,740 shares traded.

VSTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. The company has a market cap of $288.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.20). Analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Verastem by 116.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the third quarter worth about $1,653,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

