Western Wealth Management LLC Has $21.84 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after buying an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,989,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176,114 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $610,138,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,470,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,470,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,198,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,430,577. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.62.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $188.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.16 and a twelve month high of $189.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

