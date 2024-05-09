White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,866.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,767.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,624.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,319.05 and a 12 month high of $1,899.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.06%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

