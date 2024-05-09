WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:BTCW) Trading Down 1.4%

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:BTCW – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.69 and last traded at $65.98. 39,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 359,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.92.

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.27.

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BTCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund passively mirrors the performance of Bitcoin, leveraging a Benchmark Rate for valuation. The fund does not engage in direct investment or management of the digital currency BTCW was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

