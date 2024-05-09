Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stake Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,812,000 after buying an additional 3,002,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 55.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,043,000 after purchasing an additional 475,682 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $18,646,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 146.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 178,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 82,215 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.2 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $72.56 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.89.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

