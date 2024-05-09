Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Omnicom Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Omnicom Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Omnicom Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $95.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.14. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

