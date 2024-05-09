Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ZNTL opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

