Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given New $40.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ZNTL stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $882.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $31.46.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 11,559,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,936 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,809,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 307,490 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,160,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 212,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 360,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 159,439 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

