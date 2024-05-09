Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,461 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 21,551 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,571 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 94,077 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,888 shares of company stock valued at $827,655 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

