ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.04

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.08. ZTE shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 4,800 shares.
ZTE Trading Up 6.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04.
ZTE Company Profile
ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.
